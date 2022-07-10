Golden Nuggets: What’s been your favorite move thus far in the offseason?

“Nevertheless, the 49ers were able to make a big addition to their secondary this offseason after a 2021 campaign filled with injuries on the back-end. San Francisco’s outside cornerback unit earned a 53.0 grade in 2021, good for 30th in the NFL. Their best outside cornerback, Jason Verrett, will return at some point during the 2022 season, but he’s unfortunately recovering from yet another major injury after playing in just one game in 2021. In the meantime, Ward is coming off three straight seasons earning a grade of 64.8 or better and will now play behind a far superior pass-rush unit that should make his life much easier. [PFF]”

“San Francisco has time if they want to wait since Garoppolo’s $26.95 million don’t become guaranteed until Week 1 of the regular season, but Garoppolo may not be amenable to waiting around on the roster only to be let go right before the regular season starts. Perhaps he would take a pay cut to be the backup in camp in hopes of winning the starting job at some point to recoup some of his value heading into unrestricted free agency next offseason.”

“On the surface, it doesn’t appear as if San Francisco’s running back situation will be all that provocative. After all, it’s also a deep group of runners who all seem to have established roles heading into the regular season anyway.”

“There may be some truth to what Silver said — Samuel just came off an All Pro season with Garoppolo at quarterback, so Samuel probably likes him. But Silver also is implying that Samuel might not want to play for the 49ers anymore if Lance is the quarterback, and I don’t buy that at all.”

“However, if Jackson matures quickly and/or San Francisco feels as if defensive ends like Turay or Charles Omenihu offer more at a more affordable cost, a pre-Week 1 release of Ebukam could still generate a hefty $6.5 million in cap savings.”