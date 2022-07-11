Golden Nuggets: What speculation will this week bring us?

“The future Hall of Famer and Niners’ all-time leading rusher predicts that Super Bowl 57 will feature the 49ers and the Buffalo Bills—two teams for which Gore played during his illustrious 16-year career.”

“This past week, FS1’s Colin Cowherd and Bally Sports writer Mike Silver floated another idea out there—that Samuel might be unhappy about the 49ers’ quarterback switch. Of course, this only seems like speculation at this point, with neither offering evidence that the theory might be true.”

“Getting Samuel on the field is less about the receiver and more about his rapport with first-time starting quarterback Trey Lance. Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice said something to Matt Maiocco on an episode of the 49ers Talk podcast that stuck out about Lance and his receivers.”

“Stroud cites an unnamed Buccaneers coach who said, “[i]f (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already.”

“The Niners are already poised to have a 40-percent new cast on the O-line this season after losing left guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency, then watching center Alex Mack retire. While those two losses alone create concerns, it’s nearly as worrisome to know Mike McGlinchey is working his way back from a season-ending quad tear he suffered halfway through 2021.”