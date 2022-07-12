Golden Nuggets: Jimmy Unlimited?

“And you have Seattle that’s still out there. They were sort of implicated in the Baker Mayfield situation – didn’t make that move,” Fowler said Monday on SportsCenter. “I’m told that internally, they have discussed the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them. They’ve done their film work to see how he would fit. It’s tricky, certainly, to do a trade inside of the NFC West, but the 49ers and Seattle know they can maybe sort of wait this out.”

“Team execs are just starting to come back from vacation,” Pelissero tweeted Monday morning. “Most training camps open in two weeks, and the expectation within the league continues to be that Garoppolo is traded — somewhere — by the end of the month.”

“I find it interesting that [NFL Network’s Tom] Pelissero, reported I think it was today… the way he stated it was that Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded, that the feeling among NFL GMs is that Garoppolo will be traded,” Maiocco said. “I do find that difficult to believe, that a team would trade for him. I mean, the one scenario where I could you would be if the NFL brings the hammer down on Deshaun Watson.

“Yee also addressed a report by former NFL defensive tackle Dan Sileo, who stated that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns had reached out to the 49ers about Garoppolo and said that the quarterback started trowing two weeks ago.”

“Heading into year two, the 6-foot-4 and 311-pound Moore has some competition that’ll challenge his spot on the roster, but one might also expect him to hone in on much-needed development that should have come with a year’s worth of experience.”