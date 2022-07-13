Could the Jimmy Garappolo saga finally be coming to an end for the San Francisco 49ers? With Jimmy G still multiple weeks away from being cleared to throw, probably not. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio made a comment that could brighten the moods of some Niner Faithful in his latest mailbag.

Asked about the rumors that Garoppolo could find his way to Tampa Bay, Florio shot down any speculation that Jimmy G could back up Tom Brady again. Then, he made an intriguing comment, “I think the Texans are waiting for him.” Florio talked about rumors earlier in the offseason that the 49ers already had a deal for Garoppolo that was placed on hold when he underwent offseason shoulder surgery. Florio speculates that team might have been the Houston Texans.

There are many historical ties between the Texans’ front office and Garoppolo since nearly all of Houston’s top decision-makers came from the New England Patriots. Still, it seems difficult to see the Texans bringing in a veteran to compete with Davis Mills after a promising rookie campaign last season, especially given the size of Garoppolo’s contract.

Here’s Florio’s full comment:

“I think the Texans are waiting for him [Jimmy Garoppolo]. I really do. I think the Texans may have been the team that was poised to trade for him. Remember at one point it slipped out they had a trade ready to go and then Jimmy G gets shoulder surgery and it fell apart? And when they presented that, there was kind of a weird unspoken vibe that they believe once he’s cleared that possibility reemerges. Well, everybody else that’s looking for a quarterback-that we know of-has addressed their situation. They’ve been selling this idea that Davis Mills is their quarterback. Davis Mills is their guy. Lotta tentacles between Garoppolo and the Texans’ front office, dating back to their mutual time with the New England Patriots. Nick Caserio, the GM of the Texans, was the primary personnel tablesetter for Bill Belichick back wehen Garoppolo was drafted in round two back in 2014. I think he’s going to end up with the Texans.

Hopefully, for the sake of the 49ers, Florio is right. With Baker Mayfield landing with the Carolina Panthers, there are no obvious landing spots for Garoppolo, especially via trade, at this point in the offseason. How do you think this saga concludes? Do you think the 49ers will find a trade partner for Jimmy G? Let us know in the comments