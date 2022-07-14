Golden Nuggets: Training camp officially less than two weeks away

“The biggest thing is he’s got to get healthy, his shoulder injury,” Tony Romo told The Zach Gelb Show on Wednesday (h/t Sports Illustrated). “When he gets healthy, you’ll see teams coming in. Right now, the Niners, I think, are staying pat because the sooner a quarterback gets injured in preseason or in camp—something usually happens where someone gets banged up a little bit—I think you’ll see that will be where someone with value will go up, and the Niners will get more value than they’re getting right now. And I think that’s when they’re going to pull the trigger on that.”

“To me, once he’s able to throw, is there a team out there that’s willing to negotiate his number down, and is Jimmy willing to negotiate his number down, and are the Niners willing to take on a little bit of the money to sort of buy back a draft pick? There’s a lot more moving pieces with the Jimmy situation than I think people realize, and I think he’s a better player than people realize too.”

“I think anybody in the Kyle Shanahan [or] Sean McVay world is going to have a chance to succeed at the quarterback position,” Romo said Wednesday on The Zach Gelb Show. “I think these guys allow your team to have advantages, so I think that’s going to help a lot. Really, they run the football, set up these play-action passes that get people wide open, so you’re always going to have at least two or three chunk plays that [other teams won’t] get. And that’s going to be 50 to 75 to 100 yards a game on stuff that comes from coaching. That’s a bonus for Lance.”

“I don’t know that I would say Cleveland is a big suitor,” Fowler said Tuesday on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes show. “I think they’re pretty comfortable with Jacoby Brissett. They got him as a bridge quarterback. They know they might need that sort of depth to make it work. They have Josh Dobbs too. ... I don’t think they feel they have enough draft capital to really do anything like that. So we’ll see what kind of moves they might make.”

“Kyle Shanahan’s staff has a new look that extends well beyond the vacancy left by new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Shanahan had to replace all but one offensive assistant, and though he’s the one in charge of the group all the way down to play-calling, the changes are still significant. Although San Francisco has spent the offseason preparing, this staff’s first test comes in camp. Add in the Lance element, and this isn’t your usual assistant-coaching turnover.”

“I cannot get the visual of Juszczyk being wide open against the Titans out of my head. How Garoppolo missed him is exactly a reason why the 49ers drafted Lance. They need someone to take advantage of the beautiful drawn up plays by Shanahan and execution like Juszczyk showcased on that play. Now when he goes to run similar plays like that, he should be able to connect with Lance. Juszczyk absolutely loves having his number dialed up. As soon as he sees how improved quarterback is with Lance — he’ll only want the ball more. In fact, I could even see Shanahan start to line Juszczyk up as a receiver again like he did in 2019.:

“I sort of had the opportunity to meet Davante Adams and just watching him, the way he runs his routes, his physicality and stuff like that, being able to go across the middle,” Rice said. “And he’s the type of guy that doesn’t have any fear. So I go to Las Vegas to surprise him and deliver the Madden rating from EA Sports. I ring his doorbell ... and he walks around the corner and he looks at me and he just completely stopped and he said, ‘Oh my god, Jerry Rice is at my house.’