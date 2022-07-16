Golden Nuggets: 57 days until Trent Williams plays football again

“He’s the most talented for sure, but he is a true student of the game with great passion for improving and an extremely smart player as well,” an unnamed NFC executive told Fowler. “He’s the total package.”

“I definitely do give thanks for every day that I’m here because I know how fragile life is. Regardless of your age, it all could change in the blink of an eye. But for the most part, I just feel like I’m maxing out my potential. I think it would be hard for me to sleep at night, knowing that I was abundantly blessed with an ability and with a physical set of traits and I didn’t take advantage of it. That’s all I want to do. I just want to be a vessel of what God has blessed upon me and just show others, whether you’re a young offensive lineman or whether you’re somebody having to battle with cancer, I just want you to be able to look at me and draw some motivation or relate to me in some type of way and see my battle and draw some strength from it.”

“I think Trey should embrace that,” Young said. “‘Look, they expected me to be great, so let’s go be great.’… That’s a hard ask for a young player that hasn’t played a lot, so we get that. But I don’t think we should just say, ‘Oh, let’s just throw away the season,’ or, ‘A successful season is 9-8.’… I’d rather just say what it is. We have a Super Bowl team, and let’s do it. And Trey should embrace that.”

“It’s all about money at some level, but I think Jimmy will probably pass his physical and ask to be released. And then when that happens, I can’t imagine a scenario where [the 49ers] don’t give it to him. … But again, if they keep Jimmy and Jimmy plays and stays, do not make it a referendum on Trey, necessarily, and don’t think that they’re afraid of the awkwardness because they’re not.”

“First of all, he’s not coming to Houston. They have no interest,” McClain shared on the Murph & Mac show. “They are sold on Davis Mills from Stanford at least being a starter going into this season. If he can do it, that’s great for them. If he can’t, they have two number one picks, including Cleveland’s. Eleven picks overall right now to help them acquire a quarterback in a great quarterback draft.

“I’ve always loved his game when he’s out there, it’s just hard to trust him to be out there year-to-year,” an AFC exec said.