Golden Nuggets: What does Trey Sermon have for us this year?

“Sermon appears to be working hard this offseason to ensure he receives an opportunity to prove his worth. The second-year running back is working out with Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, per a video provided by TheSFNiners.”

“While San Francisco returns the likes of Nick Bosa, George Kittle and others, some players added before this season will get opportunities to fill big-time roles and make huge impacts in their first year in red and gold.”

“Here are four players who stood out for their success in the latter portion of last season, and how they can make their mark if they pick up in 2022 where they left off last year.”

“Looking analytically, Mitchell was extremely efficient on 1st & 10s, rushing 116 times for 611 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per carry on the most obvious rushing opportunities.”

“Not only did Ward not allow 50 yards to a single tight end this season, but the veteran safety didn’t allow that total to any player in 2021.”