 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Golden Nuggets: What does Trey Sermon have for us this year?

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Yinon Raviv
/ new

49ers RB Trey Sermon training with Dalvin Cook, others

“Sermon appears to be working hard this offseason to ensure he receives an opportunity to prove his worth. The second-year running back is working out with Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, per a video provided by TheSFNiners.”

7 newcomers who could have biggest impact for 49ers in 2022

“While San Francisco returns the likes of Nick Bosa, George Kittle and others, some players added before this season will get opportunities to fill big-time roles and make huge impacts in their first year in red and gold.”

Strong 2021 finishes could propel these 49ers to big 2022 seasons

“Here are four players who stood out for their success in the latter portion of last season, and how they can make their mark if they pick up in 2022 where they left off last year.”

Top 10 most impactful 49ers in 2022: No. 9 Elijah Mitchell

“Looking analytically, Mitchell was extremely efficient on 1st & 10s, rushing 116 times for 611 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per carry on the most obvious rushing opportunities.”

Why Jimmie Ward is the most underrated 49ers player

“Not only did Ward not allow 50 yards to a single tight end this season, but the veteran safety didn’t allow that total to any player in 2021.”

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...