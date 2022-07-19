49ers land in 4 of the top-18 most watched sporting events in 2022

If you haven’t caught on by now, the 49ers are an easy hit when it comes to ratings. Analysts have found figured that out this offseason and milked it for clicks.

They say what they want about Trey Lance, understanding there will be little to no repercussions in today’s swift-moving news cycle, and get the benefit of dragging a few new viewers to their show.

Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t much different during the past few seasons. But it’s the success and entertaining style of play on the field that’s turned the Niners into a cash cow. This team has once again become a must-see, for better or worse.

The point of the post was to prove how sports dominated telecasts during the first half of 2022. Forty-five of the top 50 most-watched broadcasts are sports, with 25 of them coming via NFL-related broadcasts.

That’s why it’s no surprise that when Sports Media Watch published a list of the 50-most watched games in 2022, San Francisco found itself in four of the top 18 games.

The NFC Championship game was the second-highest viewed, with 50.23 million people tuning in. The Wild card round against the Cowboys had 41.50 million viewers, which was fifth on the list. At seventh, the Divisional round game in Lambeau Field had 36.92 million folks watching. Finally, the Week 18 comeback that allowed San Francisco a playoff berth came in at 18th on the list with 19.31 million viewers.

It helps that the Cowboys and Packers are popular teams nationwide themselves. Also, the Rams no longer having Jared Goff under center drew more eyes this year.

Speaking of quarterback changes, if the Garoppolo coaster had the country tuning into the Niners, what will Lance be like? As was the case with Jimmy, there will inevitably be people watching strictly hoping that Trey fails.

The 49ers are a team that’s loaded with talent with enough question marks to make you wonder how the season will go. That sets up for another adventurous season.