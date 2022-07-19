Training camp might not start for another week, but Deebo Samuel is already stiff-arming people. As the ratings for this year’s Madden travesty game began making the rounds, people noticed that Samuel was not listed among the top ten wide receivers. Deebo himself definitely noticed as well.

I don’t ever trip about madden ratings lol. Believe it or not the only game I play is @NBA2K — Deebo (@19problemz) July 19, 2022

Whether 19 truly cares or not is up for debate, but one person we know doesn’t care is Jason Aponte, who ripped the game on today’s Oh, Hey There! podcast.

“Let me explain something. I see the large portion of the internet, year after year, complain about the game. ‘I’m not buying it,’ ‘It’s the same game,’ ‘This game is broke.’ Yet these Madden ratings have you in a tizzy. If you don’t care about the game, and won’t buy it, then don’t care about the ratings! I sure won’t.”

“Once Madden ratings translate to field,” Leo Luna added, “Then I’ll care. If Madden ratings don’t translate to the field, I don’t give a damn.”

Just to put Deebo’s 2021 season in perspective, he became the first player in the 100+ year history of the National Football League to have at least 1,500 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards in the same season (including playoffs). Almost 30% of his catches went for 20 yards or more. He was tied for second in both red zone targets and red zone rushing attempts.

Simply put, it doesn’t get more amazing than that. At least to everyone not making monopolistic video games.

Make sure you check out the full episode on today’s show because the guys gave you four things they’re watching going into training camp, the future of Jimmy Garoppolo, and more!

More topics in today’s episode