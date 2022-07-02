 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Golden Nuggets: Interior OL still looking like a question mark

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, July 2nd, 2022

By Yinon Raviv
49ers roster ranked 13th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus

“San Francisco’s interior offensive line will have to replace Laken Tomlinson at left guard after he followed Robert Saleh to the Jets in free agency,” wrote Linsey. “Alex Mack’s retirement after 13 NFL seasons opens up another hole at center. Given that right guard — manned by Daniel Brunskill and his 57.1 PFF grade in 2021 — was already the weak point of their offensive line last season, that’s three potential unknowns and question marks on the inside.”

49ers roster: One year and done for Deommodore Lenoir?

“Nothing on tape suggested he was equal to the task of matching up against even modest-level boundary receivers. And considering he almost never played on the inside at Oregon, generally lacking the quick twitch anyway, it’s not like Lenoir will be able to cut it as a nickel cornerback either despite some early hopes he would.”

10 superstars 49ers could have drafted but unwisely didn’t

“Actual pick: Vance McDonald, TE, Rice – Rd 2, Pick 55
New pick: Travis Kelce, TE, Cincinnati – Rd 3, Pick 63”

