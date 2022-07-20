Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t expected to be fully cleared around mid-August

If you had Jimmy Garoppolo being on the 49ers roster heading into August, come to the front and collect your prize. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is “progressing well. San Francisco is thrilled with where he is physically. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we’ll know his destination.”

During his TV appearance, Rap Sheet had plenty of fluff from Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee. According to Rapoport, Jimmy, who has been throwing for about four weeks now, is still roughly a month away from practicing in full.

So when we hear that Jimmy has been throwing for a while now, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going out there throwing a couple of hundred times for opposing teams. And if we’re still at the point where he can’t pass a physical, I doubt he’s more than 70% healthy.

I’d imagine the Niners would be thrilled with Jimmy’s physical condition if he could complete a practice. This changes the entire timeline for Garoppolo. Training camp, at least for the media, is open for only 11 practices. So by the time Jimmy is healthy, it’ll be the preseason.

Perhaps waiting a few extra weeks could allow teams to get a clearer picture if they’re not confident in their quarterback situation. And you’re never going to root for injuries, but that also opens up a possibility.

There will be ongoing updates about Garoppolo’s status, but one thing is clear: Trey lance enters the 49ers training camp and will be QB1. Expect Jimmy to be excused from practice, but that won’t stop the questions about his next destination.