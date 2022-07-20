49ers give Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn’t be cleared until mid-August. The initial reaction was that would throw a wrench in what would happen next with Jimmy.

One day later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Niners had given Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade. Schefter also added that Garoppolo had been cleared to start practicing, though the 49ers are expected to exercise caution with Garoppolo this summer.

This feels like the team making an extra push to create what appears to be a non-existent trade market. “He’s available; just make us an offer!” I doubt national reporters would need to put these types of messages out there if teams were lining up for Jimmy’s services.

CBS Sports’ Johnathan Jones said that teams have poked around at the idea of trading for Garoppolo but won’t budge without fully knowing Jimmy’s shoulder has healed. Which, duh.

It’s understandable why teams would be unwilling to trade for Garoppolo at his current salary, but it’s not guaranteed until Week 1. That does narrow down the list of teams to two, and realistically just the Browns since the Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield.

If a team is interested in trading for Garoppolo, they’ll have to work out a deal with San Francisco to determine which party pays for how much of his salary.

This can go in a few different directions. To me, it’s setting up for an eventual release. The team does Garoppolo “right” by putting it out that they tried to trade him and even granted his wish to seek a trade. Given his health status, no team comes calling, and the Niners are left without any choice and are forced to cut Garoppolo to free up some much-needed cap space.

During today’s episode of The Shanaplan, we discussed whether Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa would “hold out” without new deals. With the CBA today, holding out is more like running along the side of practice and not participating in team drills.

One thing has become clear: Garoppolo won’t be participating in training camp, and it’s the Trey Lance show.