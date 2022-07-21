49ers and Deebo Samuel extension talks not nearing conclusion, per report

While some recent social media rumblings have driven speculation that the San Francisco 49ers were approaching an agreement with star wide receiver on a contract extension, it seems both sides remain further away than speculated. According to a NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero during an appearance on NFL Network on Tuesday, “The sides have been in communication and have had contract talks on a long-term deal that would keep Deebo in San Francisco, but absolutely nothing is imminent.”

Samuel, of course, has generated plenty of buzz this offseason by requesting a trade prior to the draft. Samuel, entering the final year of his rookie contract on the heels of an amazing 2021 season, was hoping to end up on another team that might have been willing to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The 49ers held firm that they would not honor the request without receiving an overwhelming trade offer. Once the draft came and went without a deal, Samuel was forced to either double down on requesting a trade or try to reconcile the relationship with San Francisco; thus far, it appears he opted for the latter.

It seems likely that the Niners will ink Samuel to a massive extension at some point in the next few months. Otherwise, it seems likely that Samuel will play out his rookie contract before receiving the franchise tag next offseason.

Pelissero’s reporting obviously suggests any near-term conclusion to the 49ers’ negotiations with Samuel is unlikely. With that said, it’s still noteworthy that the team and Samuel’s representatives have had more open communications in recent weeks. Hopefully, both sides will come to an agreement soon that keeps Deebo in San Francisco for years to come.