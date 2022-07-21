Golden Nuggets: Let the trades begin

Source: 49ers give Jimmy G’s agents permission to seek trade
“With the latest developments, it’s clear that the 49ers will hand the keys over to Trey Lance as QB1 for the 2022 season. “
Where could Jimmy Garoppolo end up? 4 potential trade destinations (paywall)
“Houston does have two third-round and three sixth-round picks in 2023. One of each could be enough depending on what the market dictates.”
Browns not expected to pursue trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Deshaun Watson uncertainty, per report
“Cleveland is still waiting on the verdict for a Watson suspension, the length of which is to be determined.”
Reporter: Browns ‘did their homework’ on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
“Today, reporter Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus tweeted that the Cleveland Browns “did their homework” on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo earlier in the offseason. That’s certainly not new information. However, Kyed reminds fans that Cleveland could revisit those conversations depending on several factors, including any suspension news surrounding the team’s newly acquired quarterback, Deshaun Watson.”
“Nkemdiche, 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds, cut weight in recent seasons to be more athletic but still projects as a solid nose tackle with an above-average run-stopping pedigree.”
49ers camp battles at center, right guard boils down to Brunskill
“Once the 49ers decide where Brunskill should concentrate his efforts, the competition along the offensive line becomes a lot more straight forward.”
“It felt odd”: Steve Young surprised by 49ers’ limited use of Trey Lance in 2021
“Kyle knows he has a team [that can win a Super Bowl]. If there’s a way to go get a Super Bowl, he’s going to try to do it. And the fact that he didn’t use Trey last year, unless he was pushed for it, was—I don’t want to say ‘telling’ because it feels like we’re in a good spot right now based on no gameplay in the ‘22 season ... but it felt odd [to everyone]. And it did feel odd to me as well.”
Deebo Samuel Rumors: New 49ers Contract Not Imminent; Training Camp Status TBD
“At this point, there is absolutely nothing that is imminent,” Pelissero said on Good Morning Football.”
Who will be your NFL team’s MVP in 2022? The Athletic’s writers make 32 picks (paywall)
“Nick Bosa. He would have been the team’s MVP last year if not for Deebo Samuel’s supernova season. Bosa posted a career-high 15 1/2 sacks despite one of the highest double-team rates in the league. This year? The 49ers used their top draft pick on an edge rusher, Drake Jackson, who ought to make life a little easier for his bookend pass rusher. Having Arik Armstead at defensive tackle full time and Javon Kinlaw healthier than he’s been in two seasons also ought to relieve the pressure on Bosa. — Matt Barrows”
Loading comments...