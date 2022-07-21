Golden Nuggets: Let the trades begin

“With the latest developments, it’s clear that the 49ers will hand the keys over to Trey Lance as QB1 for the 2022 season. “

“Houston does have two third-round and three sixth-round picks in 2023. One of each could be enough depending on what the market dictates.”

“Cleveland is still waiting on the verdict for a Watson suspension, the length of which is to be determined.”

“Today, reporter Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus tweeted that the Cleveland Browns “did their homework” on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo earlier in the offseason. That’s certainly not new information. However, Kyed reminds fans that Cleveland could revisit those conversations depending on several factors, including any suspension news surrounding the team’s newly acquired quarterback, Deshaun Watson.”

“Nkemdiche, 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds, cut weight in recent seasons to be more athletic but still projects as a solid nose tackle with an above-average run-stopping pedigree.”

“Once the 49ers decide where Brunskill should concentrate his efforts, the competition along the offensive line becomes a lot more straight forward.”

“Kyle knows he has a team [that can win a Super Bowl]. If there’s a way to go get a Super Bowl, he’s going to try to do it. And the fact that he didn’t use Trey last year, unless he was pushed for it, was—I don’t want to say ‘telling’ because it feels like we’re in a good spot right now based on no gameplay in the ‘22 season ... but it felt odd [to everyone]. And it did feel odd to me as well.”

“At this point, there is absolutely nothing that is imminent,” Pelissero said on Good Morning Football.”

“Nick Bosa. He would have been the team’s MVP last year if not for Deebo Samuel’s supernova season. Bosa posted a career-high 15 1/2 sacks despite one of the highest double-team rates in the league. This year? The 49ers used their top draft pick on an edge rusher, Drake Jackson, who ought to make life a little easier for his bookend pass rusher. Having Arik Armstead at defensive tackle full time and Javon Kinlaw healthier than he’s been in two seasons also ought to relieve the pressure on Bosa. — Matt Barrows”