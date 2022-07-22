Golden Nuggets: Trey Lance (hopefully) plays preseason football in exactly 3 weeks

“If Deshaun does get a sizable suspension, then I think they will have interest of Jimmy Garoppolo. Then it’s a question of what’s the compensation, how much of Jimmy’s salary do they want to pay.

Right away Cam Marino states the Browns don’t have interest contrary to reports. I think it’s false, I know it is. I know they have interest. They’ve looked into Jimmy Garoppolo and they’re waiting.

I’m here to tell you they do have interest in Jimmy Garoppolo, contrary to what Cam is saying. They do. “

“I just wake up every morning and put my feet on the ground and say, ‘I’m gonna give it every single thing I got from the second I get in there to the second I leave,’” Kocurek said. “I’m just gonna pour everything I have into the players. Let them know that I’m going to be demanding of you, I’m going to ask a lot of you, I’m going to try to push you past limits that you may not think you can get past.

But with all that said, I promise you that I have your best interests at heart. I want to help you reach your potential. I want to help you become the player that you envision in your head. I’m going to give you every single ounce of energy, effort and knowledge that I have to try to help you become that player. Try to help them make as much money as they can in this league to help them financially, for their families.”

“In addition to signing Mariota, the Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder out of Cincinnati in the third round of this year’s draft. Garoppolo is available if Atlanta feels the 49ers quarterback is an upgrade. The Falcons are currently about $11.9 million under the salary cap. Garoppolo is set to earn a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022, the final year of his contract.”

“This source wrote back, ‘What else do I need to say to you to make it clear that Trey Lance is our quarterback?’” Russini said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I was sensing a little bit of frustration with me with all my questioning.”

“Lance will have to gain confidence in practices that he is making the correct decisions. When he hits the back of his drop, the ball must come out. Yes, he has great running skills, but his scrambling should be saved for games — and as a last resort.

His accuracy will improve as he becomes more comfortable in the offense and with his decision-making. If the ball is coming out quickly during practices, that will be a good sign for Lance and the 49ers.”

“In Madden 23, Bosa ranks behind Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who earned a 99 overall, and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who earned a 96 overall.”

“Young says, ‘One of [Lance’s] great qualities is his attention to detail and his earnestness in doing the job. He’s really laser-focused, and he has the intellect to do it as well. He’s focused and he has the horse power. He’s going to have things memorized. I have high confidence in him processing on the field. And so in that earnestness, like any good quality, you can have too much of it. Carson Wentz had the same issue in that he’s a perfectionist. And the effort to be perfect almost drove him into the ground. And so I really want to have Trey not feel like everything has to be perfect, because he has that tendency in him. And again, that’s part of the solution. That’s part of the reason the 49ers took him is because he has that processing power, that earnestness about the job, he wants to have all the data, and that’s one of his God-given talents. You don’t want to take that away from him, but I’ve seen it where it’s over done, and people don’t know when to stop. Mitch Trubisky had a bit of this as well. I don’t want to see Trey trying to be perfect, trying to live up to the ghosts of the past or even the ghosts of the present, and trying to do it all at once.’”

“Reynolds decided to find a group of Young’s former rivals willing to speak on his behalf. Mark Schlereth, Willie Roaf and Jerry Fontenot got involved. Adam Timmerman, a former Rams and Packers guard, did too after he got past the initial shock of learning that Young wasn’t already in. The six linemen had 80 seasons of NFL experience among them. Reynolds organized an early December Zoom meeting that involved the six former offensive linemen and eight Hall of Fame voters. A recording of the video and a transcript of highlights was later distributed to the rest of the electorate.”