49ers official expresses frustration to ESPN reporter: “Trey Lance is our quarterback”

Are you tired of hearing about whether Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance will be the 49ers starting quarterback in 2022? So are officials with the 49ers. During a segment of GET UP earlier this week, ESPN’s NFL reporter Dianna Russini said she asked a source with the Niners, “What’s going on with your quarterback position?” and got an emphatic answer. Per Russini, the source said, “What else do I need to say to you to make it clear that Trey Lance is our quarterback?”

It’s understandable why folks in San Francisco are tired of being asked about this situation. From the start of the offseason, the 49ers have been quite clear that Garoppolo would be traded this offseason, and Lance will take over as the team’s starting quarterback. Of course, a trade never materialized, and Jimmy G remains on the roster.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has remained publically confident that they will find a trade partner for Garoppolo, but it’s hard to find great fits around the league, particularly because whichever team acquires him will be on the hook for a $25.5 million salary cap number unless the Niners retain some money or he signs an extension.

The Niners may be tired of getting asked about Garoppolo, but as long as he’s on the roster, reporters are going to keep asking about the team’s plans. After all, the Niners decided an injured Garoppolo gave them a better chance to win in the postseason than Lance earlier this year. Obviously, it’s time to give the keys to Lance, but until San Francisco unloads Garoppolo, questions are going to continue to swirl.

