Golden Nuggets: Who’s your sleeper pick for starting strong safety?

“The core tenets of the 49ers’ offense are to attack with an outside zone run game (though they mix in plenty of inside zone, gap scheme and other runs, too) and create defensive expectations that you exploit. There’s been a lot predicated on timing and attacking the middle of the field, because that’s where Garoppolo has thrived.

With Lance, you wonder how much the 49ers’ staff will create running opportunities for him, and whether they’ll look to put safeties in conflict with deep throws more consistently.”

“The influx of young running backs over the past two drafts makes for what should be interesting competition at running back, as coach Kyle Shanahan appears determined to deploy more of a backs-by-committee approach.”

“Dennard is a player who could quickly work his way off the bubble and comfortably into a roster spot. He’ll be in the mix at nickel corner, but the 49ers have a handful of young players and draftees who’ll also get a chance to shine at that spot. If a couple young players play their way onto the roster, the veteran Dennard could be the odd-man out of what should be a fierce battle for roster spots at cornerback.”

“Long-time starter Jaquiski Tartt is now a Philadelphia Eagle, so for the first time since 2014, safety Jimmie Ward will have a different running-mate on the back-end of the 49ers defense. The team has four candidates vying for the starting role in 2nd-year player Talanoa Hufanga, veteran Tarvarius Moore—who missed the entire 2021 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, free agent signee George Odum, and undrafted rookie Leon O’Neal, Jr.”