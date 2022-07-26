Golden Nuggets: Listening to Kyle talk will make you fired up for this season

“Tuesday, July 26 11:00 a.m. [PT]- Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch press conference

Following Lynch and Shanahan - Player availability

Wednesday, July 27 10:25 a.m. [PT] - Practice

After practice - Kyle Shanahan press conference

Following Shanahan - Player availability”

“I see us going into this season very much to where Trey’s going to do a lot of good stuff, but he also hasn’t played a lot of ball. And that’s why we can take him through these games and still have a chance to win each game [we’re in] without putting him in all that stuff because he does have a defense he can rely on [and] he’ll have a running game he can rely on. I love our weapons with our receivers [and] our tight ends, and I’m really excited about our team here to where we don’t have to go into it and [think] it’ll be all about Trey. I think it’s going to be all about our team and we’re going to allow him to move with our team. The kid’s made of the right stuff and he has the ability to do it, and [I] hope the fans are patient with him. I think our team’s going to understand that we have the right type of guy, and they’re going to see some real encouraging stuff out there from him early.”

“No, it’s not a concern at all. Trey had some injuries last year when he broke his finger and stuff that he had to adjust some things to fight through and get through which made him have some weeks where he did have a sore arm and things like that. But, I haven’t had a quarterback I’ve ever gone through in my career where there wasn’t one time in that year where their arm wasn’t bothering them. So, there’s no like difference in other guys or arm fatigue or anything like that. He had a great OTAs. He’s in as good of a place right now as I’ve been around and I just can’t wait for him to start practice here in a couple days.”

“The days of holding out and stuff are a little bit different now because players, regardless of what the team decides later, always have to pay [the fines] back.” Now, those fines can’t get paid back [because of the new CBA]. What I do know is I’m not worried about it not getting done. I feel very confident that Deebo’s going to be on our team this year, and he’s going to be for many years after. I do believe he’ll get a deal.”

“I’ve also heard — especially this summer when he was working out — I was told if he looks like this in camp, the way he’s looking right now, then people are going to forget really quickly about Jimmy Garoppolo,” Fowler said.

“I love the skill set, but he had ball-accuracy concerns on his tape coming out, and he was really raw,” one head coach told Sando. “The very little I’ve seen of him last season, he’s got a little Tim Tebow to him — it’s a long delivery. It seems like there are some mechanical things he has to work out. But that is from watching a limited number of plays.”

“That isn’t necessary. General manager John Lynch has noted that the scheduled cap 2022 hits for Bosa ($10.8 million) and Samuel ($4.89 million) actually could be lowered by signing them to backloaded extensions in which higher cap figures are pushed to later years.”

“I can tell you the sides have been in communication,” Pelissero reported on NFL Network. “They have had contract talks on a long-term deal that would keep Deebo in San Francisco. But at this point, there is absolutely nothing that is imminent.”

“The expectation is to be the best always, to be the No. 1 defense. Last season, I feel like we had a really good year. I don’t know what we finished in the rankings for overall defense, but I know we were at the top. I know that, given what we did last year, and who we’re bringing back, and the fire that we’re bringing back in our bellies knowing that we want to be the best, I know we’re only gonna get better.”

“With that in mind, Matt Barrows and David Lombardi have listed the top 10 things they’ll be eying this summer, from how much they’ll glimpse Garoppolo — last seen throwing a ball in the NFC Championship Game — to how Brian Schneider’s special teams units can contribute to a winning team.”

“It’s a little different, coming in playing a traditional five-technique, six-technique, and then coming here and not doing that, being so wide, it’s a little different,” Omenihu said. “Something that you just gotta continue to practice, not something you just jump into and think ‘I’m gonna be good’. You gotta continue to practice and practice and get your reps in and once you do, you see why guys are successful here and why everywhere [defensive line coach] Kris [Kocurek] has been, D-linemen have produced.”

“After being asked to play in multiple different positions on the line in college, consistent coaching will also allow [Drake] Jackson to hone in on specific tasks and ultimately flourish.”