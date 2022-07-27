Golden Nuggets: The road to February begins in July

“It’s up to Shanahan to coach him and Lance to learn to develop better tendencies, both of which will improve, Shanahan said, over time.

The answer was an overarching acknowledgment of the core issue Shanahan has faced. He’s been an excellent coach, but his quarterback did not have the talent to bail them out of most situations. Lance does, and Shanahan sounds open to letting that talent rein free when the moment calls for it.”

“I’m also excited about his big-play ability,” Juszczyk said. “In practice, plays are scripted so it’s not always exactly indicative of what you’re going to do in the game. It’s predetermined what your reads are. But I just felt like Trey was hitting a lot of deep shots during OTAs, and I’m excited for that to carry over.”

“Maybe the best part of training camp is going full caveman and watching the big dudes in one-on-ones. Given the wealth of talent along the 49ers’ defensive front, the interior guys are in for a tough time.”

“The 49ers are scheduled to have their first fully padded practice on Monday at which point Lynch and the coaching staff will better be able to gauge whether the team has the makings of a starting offensive line or if a veteran must be signed off the street. Lynch said the 49ers have a “ready list” of free agents they can sign at those spots.”

“This eliminates Garoppolo’s $7.5 million injury guarantee, leaving no guaranteed money on his contract unless he is on the 49ers’ Week 1 roster.”

“Tuesday’s sit-down was the first conversation Garoppolo, Lynch and Shanahan have had since Garoppolo departed for the offseason in February. Garoppolo was excused from participating in the offseason program and had not so much as met new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese as recently as June.”

“I’m excited about it. I think we all see the potential, and I think with the people that we have surrounded Trey with and his work ethic, and what we saw through OTAs, we feel like he could reach that potential,” Juszczyk said. “It’s nice that Kyle came out and finally said it publicly, but I felt like we all kind of felt that and saw that in OTAs, so it’s not too much of a shocker or a new thing.”

“He’s the best coach I’ve ever had, but he’s super invested though. Super, super invested,” Omenihu said. “When he says he really spends time for real, he really [is] spending that time. He really means it. Putting the gameplan [against] the individual offensive lineman we go against, and the details of how to play in this scheme, he’s on it. He’s on top of it.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Robert Nkemdiche (KIM-dee-chee) to a one-year deal.”

“If you look at our history, or cadence, most of our deals are done with one year left on the contract,” Lynch said. “Nick’s got two years left. So that doesn’t make it impossible, but it makes it more likely that it’s something that will be addressed next year.”

“He has done everything he can,” Shanahan said. “Watching him in OTAs, he was as yoked up as he could be. He was as in shape as he could be. You could tell the guy learned from his rookie year and wants to do a lot more.”