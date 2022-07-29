Arik Armstead expected to miss a few weeks with a sprained knee

The 49ers have their first injury scare as head coach Kyle Shanahan said defensive lineman Arik Armstead suffered a knee sprain (MCL) and will miss a few weeks. The injury isn’t considered to be serious.

That explains why Charles Omenihu received all of the reps at 3-technique in Armstead’s spot. I’m unsure when Armstead went down with an injury, as he finished Wednesday’s practice. The most logical explanation is when he collided with rookie right guard Spencer Burford.

With Armstead sidelined, expect a heavy dose of Omenihu and Kevin Givens.

Shanahan said Trent Williams was excused from practice the past two days due to the birth of his child. So, congrats to big Trent.

Mike McGlinchey and Javon Kinlaw will jump back into team drills starting Saturday. They were both practicing Thursday but didn’t partake in any 11-on-11 drills. Kinlaw is engaged no matter if he’s on the field or on the sideline.

Hasaan Ridgeway came off the field limping in practice, and Kinlaw sprinted over to him to pick him up and make sure he was in good spirits. You see a lot at practice between teammates.