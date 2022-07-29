Kyle Shanahan on Spencer Burford: “When we drafted him, we thought he was a very good scheme fit for us”

Throughout the first two days of training camp, rookie offensive lineman Spencer Burford has been getting the majority of the work at right guard with the first team offense. This is notable for a couple of reasons, the main one being that Burford played left tackle during his illustrious career at the University of Texas - San Antonio.

During Friday morning’s presser, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what he’s seen from Burford so far in regards to him getting the nod with the first team to start camp. Here’s what Shanahan had to say:

“We saw when we drafted him; we liked his ability to run. We thought he was a very good scheme fit for us. When it comes to our run game, you’ve got to be able to move very well, and then when it comes to the pass game, it’s quick feet and length, and he has both of those things.

Played at this little smaller school, but he came into OTA’s, and he handled that well. We didn’t do much, but he looked the part. He’s got the first crack here the first two days, but it’s not something I would discuss a ton. I’d just let it play out.”

Burford has far from cemented himself into the starting role at right guard, but the fact he was given the initial nod to start camp is certainly noteworthy. Shanahan’s comments about scheme fit are very telling as well, as Burford certainly appeared to be tailor-made for this offense based on his measurables and the tape he put up while at UTSA.

Here is an excerpt from a pre-draft article I wrote that mocked Burford to the 49ers :

“Burford has all the physical traits to develop into an impact player on the 49ers’ offensive line. At 6’5 295 pounds, Burford is extremely fluid and would be a fantastic fit for the aggressive outside zone-based rushing attack utilized by the 49ers.”

There is a long way to go before we get a real sense of clarity on how the pecking order of the interior offensive line will ultimately play out come week one. Still, Burford is someone to keep a close eye on at that right guard spot as we get deeper into training camp and start seeing him in action against other teams in preseason games.