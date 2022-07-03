Golden Nuggets: Jerry Rice opens up on Lance

“Trey Lance, I think he’s ready to go,” Rice said. “And I think he’s incredible because he has that one aspect that Jimmy doesn’t have, and that’s the threat of running with the ball and stuff like that. So his mobility, his strong arm, and this guy, he’s before his time.”

“And should that occur, he’ll definitely be in the running for the Most Valuable Player award. DraftKings sportsbook has the odds for Lance to win the award at +5000, so he’s a massive underdog. No one on the 49ers has received the award since Steve Young in 1994.”

“Hosting a camp in my hometown this past week was a real blessing and the support was truly special,” Samuel wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the campers, parents, coaches, support staff, Spartanburg HS and the city of Spartanburg. I am grateful for every single one of my fans. Unfortunately with over 400 campers I wasn’t able to autograph personal items, but every camper went home with a signed photo. Wishing everybody a happy and healthy 4th of July Weekend!”

“Offseason grade: C+. The 49ers had a modest offseason. In free agency, they addressed their two biggest needs – cornerback and special teams – but also lost three starters on their offensive line, two key contributors to their defensive line, two starters in the secondary and the fastest running back in the NFL when healthy.”