Golden Nuggets: How will Trey bounce back on Day 4?

“There were at least two other rough, interceptable passes. There was a wobbly, near interception in no-man’s land on the far left sideline that Charvarius Ward nearly secured, and another ball well over Aiyuk.

He was let down on a couple occasions, though, with Aiyuk bobbling, then dropping a fairly routine target over the middle. Kittle slipped and fell on one of his targets.

It wasn’t a horrifying demonstration, but it was more bad than good.”

“Both of his interceptions in camp happened because he stared down his first read over the middle, meaning he was at fault for those turnovers. He also threw a pass today that literally spun sideways — it looked like it was break dancing mid air. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say the ball slipped out of his hand, because he also threw some nice passes, such as a perfect deep one that flew past Charvarius Ward, hit Ray-Ray McCloud in the face mask and fell incomplete (more on Ray-Ray below). The entire offense is struggling — not just Lance. Linemen can’t block, receivers can’t get open or catch the ball and the quarterbacks can’t function. To be fair, the offense is missing Deebo Samuel and multiple starting offensive linemen, the defense is elite and defenses typically play better than offenses early in camp. Once Samuel returns and the players put on pads, the offense should improve and the competition should even out. In the meantime, Lance needs to reset and find the confidence he displayed in OTAs and minicamp.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters before Friday’s practice, the third of training camp. Here is everything he had to say.”

“He’s been smiling all camp and, from the video and reports I’ve seen of the OTAs and minicamp sessions, he was smiling then, too. I think it’s his nature. He’s an upbeat, thoughtful, creative guy. That’s his personality and that’s how he’ll play and lead.”

“For the second consecutive day, a relentless pass rush kept Lance off balance, and he seemed to force some throws into coverage, especially when targeting Kittle. Left tackle Trent Williams was back at practice after the birth of his child, but he was held out of team drills, as was right tackle Mike McGlinchey....The results were happy feet and unsightly throws from Lance, including one to the left sideline that must have slipped from his hand because it wobbled like a shanked punt. He was 3-of-10 in team drills and is 15-of-32 in those situations over the first three practices of camp.”

“Another interesting note from Maiocco is that the 49ers offense is being more aggressive with downfield throws. That may be part of the reason Lance’s numbers are down because he’s making lower percentage throws. There’s at least some expectation the 49ers will be pushing their passing offense down the field more than they did with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.”

“He’s “super talented,” Lance said. “And he knows it, man. I mean the way he carries himself around the locker room: a natural leader, just a guy that the guys gravitate towards, for sure. And on the field, obviously, you can see what he does.”

“The 27-year-old entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie with the Indianapolis Colts. They let him go at final roster cuts that year, and the Saints acquired him for their practice squad shortly after that. He spent the 2018 season on New Orleans’ practice squad before they let him go during the 2019 offseason. He’s yet to appear in a regular season game.”

“It’s probably going to be a few weeks. Nothing we’re concerned about, but we’re taking some time away,” Shanahan said.