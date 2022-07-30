Maurice Hurst likely out for the season with a torn bicep

During Kyle Shanahan's tenure, the injury bug has made itself familiar with the 49ers. Unfortunately, that remains unchanged as head coach Kyle Shanahan announced defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is likely out for the season with a torn bicep.

Hurst didn’t have injury issues during his first three seasons in the NFL, as he appeared in double-digit games each season with the Raiders. Last year, he lasted two games and played 40 snaps before Hurst suffered a calf injury that cut his season short. Maurice didn’t make it to August this time around.

San Francisco worked out T.J. Hall last Monday, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s signed to replace Hurst. Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway will also miss practice Saturday with a quad injury. The good news is that Javon Kinlaw will “debut” during team drills today, but he’ll be on a pitch count.

Hurst going down for the season could propel Kerry Hyder onto the roster. Hyder has been playing defensive tackle early on during his second stint with the Niners. Despite Hurst and Ridgeway’s absence, there is still plenty of talent and depth along the defensive line.