49ers give Deebo Samuel 3-year, $71.55 million extension with $58.1 million guaranteed

The 49ers and Deebo Samuel have agreed to a three-year extension with a max value of up to $73.5 million. Never in doubt. This is the timeframe when the Niners do business as Fred Warner received a new contract on July 21, while George Kittle had his on August 14.

It always made sense for a Samuel deal to get done this weekend as the 49ers put the pads on Monday. Expect Samuel to be at practice Monday, where Trey Lance’s passing stats improve.

AJ Brown received $40 million guaranteed once his contract details were released. DK Metcalf got $31 million. It’ll be interesting to see where Deebo’s final number lands, considering each player has the same agent.

Samuel was the Niners' offense in 2021. When he was on the field, the team’s EPA per play was 0.09 as opposed to 0.02 when he was off the field. To add four times the value when you’re on the field puts Samuel’s season into perspective.

We’ll continue to update this post as more contract details flow in. What an offseason. Everyone panicked when Samuel scrubbed his Instagram account or when he was at a nightclub and said he wasn’t coming back, but the dust has settled, and now he’ll be with the Niners through 2025.

Samuel is the 11th receiver this offseason, where his annual salary surpassed $20 million. Before March, only four deals like that were handed out in league history.