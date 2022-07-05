Golden Nuggets: Three weeks til training camp

“The chaos of the 49ers’ secondary last year made it hard to distinguish who was good and who wasn’t in that group. Moseley was quietly putting together the best season of his career though. Quarterbacks completed 60.8 percent of their throws at Moseley, but he allowed only one touchdown and pulled down one interception with eight pass breakups per Pro Football Focus. QBs had a passer rating of 78.0 when throwing it Moseley’s way. If he finds a few more interceptions and eliminates some of the very low lows he had last year, Moseley might find his way into the conversation as one of the league’s top CBs on what should be a good 49ers defense.”

“Ward has been arguably the most reliable run-defending safety in the NFL since signing this extension back in 2020, with his 85.9 run-defense grade ranking fifth at the position on top of earning back-to-back 90.0-plus tackling grades. Ward has earned a negative grade on just 1.4% of his run-defense snaps over the past two seasons, the top mark among safeties, with zero missed tackles, per PFF charting.”

“One of the few teams that have a real chance of winning a championship without an elite quarterback, the 49ers have the ability to dominate because of Kyle Shanahan’s offense and the playmakers within it. Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster and may very well be the starter again this season. His play has proven to be good enough for this team to win when he is healthy, and Trey Lance may represent the contingency plan for the likely injury to Garoppolo rather than the 2022 starter,” wrote PFF’s Sam Monsoon.”

“This year is as good of a year as any for 49ers fans to visit, as one of the team’s greatest defensive players, defensive lineman Bryant Young, will become enshrined in the Hall along with seven others when induction ceremonies take place on August 6. So, in addition to the 49ers artifacts permanently on display in the Hall of Fame’s collection, Young is separately featured in the museum in multiple places as one of this year’s inductees.”