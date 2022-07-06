Golden Nuggets: Which 49ers player do you think needs more credit?

“There may be safeties that deliver more highlight-reel hits or haul in more interceptions, but there aren’t many safeties that impact games as regularly and in as many ways as Ward does.”

“There are a handful of positions on the 49ers’ roster with massive question marks going into the year. Safety is not one of those positions.”

“When it comes to double-teams off the edge, there’s Bosa ... and then there’s everyone else,” Fowler added. “Bosa was facing doubles on nearly 30% of his snaps in 2021 and still posted 15.5 sacks and a 23.0% pass rush win rate, eighth in the NFL. He finished the year at 26% double-teams, tops among this list.”

“The Niners spent a third-round draft pick on the speedy wide receiver out of SMU, Danny Gray, who figures to be this gadget-type player. But with Gray being, well… a rookie, the elder McCloud could feasibly make a dent as a downfield threat right away.”

“With no first-round pick to speak of, the 49ers will have to upgrade the interior of their offensive line in other ways. The good news is that’s one position where Day 1 starters are commonplace outside the first round. [USC OL] Vorhees should hit the ground NFL-ready as a sixth-year player and fifth-year starter. He had a breakout 2021, where he earned a 90.0 overall grade.”