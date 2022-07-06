Golden Nuggets: Which 49ers player do you think needs more credit?

“There may be safeties that deliver more highlight-reel hits or haul in more interceptions, but there aren’t many safeties that impact games as regularly and in as many ways as Ward does.”
49ers offseason roster: Safety group seems set ahead of camp
“There are a handful of positions on the 49ers’ roster with massive question marks going into the year. Safety is not one of those positions.”
Where NFL coaches, executives rank Nick Bosa among NFL’s top-10 edge rushers
“When it comes to double-teams off the edge, there’s Bosa ... and then there’s everyone else,” Fowler added. “Bosa was facing doubles on nearly 30% of his snaps in 2021 and still posted 15.5 sacks and a 23.0% pass rush win rate, eighth in the NFL. He finished the year at 26% double-teams, tops among this list.”
49ers roster: Ray-Ray McCloud is more than just a return specialist
“The Niners spent a third-round draft pick on the speedy wide receiver out of SMU, Danny Gray, who figures to be this gadget-type player. But with Gray being, well… a rookie, the elder McCloud could feasibly make a dent as a downfield threat right away.”
An early look at targets for the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft
“With no first-round pick to speak of, the 49ers will have to upgrade the interior of their offensive line in other ways. The good news is that’s one position where Day 1 starters are commonplace outside the first round. [USC OL] Vorhees should hit the ground NFL-ready as a sixth-year player and fifth-year starter. He had a breakout 2021, where he earned a 90.0 overall grade.”
