The Shanaplan: Projecting Trey Lance’s stats for 2022 with 7 Over/Unders

During today’s episode of The Shanaplan, we decided to project 49ers quarterback Trey Lance’s 2022 season with a seven over/unders. We used Jimmy Garoppolo’s numbers from the 2019 and 2021 seasons, as well as last year’s rookie quarterback class, to set a baseline.

Over/Under 13.5 starts

Poll Will Lance start more than 13.5 games in 2022? Over

Under vote view results 91% Over (831 votes)

8% Under (77 votes) 908 votes total Vote Now

We can’t dismiss Lance suffering a finger injury last year during training camp or a left knee sprain during the season. However, fans are concerned that Kyle Shanahan may run Lance up the middle and cause unnecessary wear and tear on his young quarterback.

For as much as people believe the Ty Davis-Price draft pick was to ensure Deebo Samuel doesn’t have to carry the load, that pick signals that Lance won’t be used nearly as much as a designed runner or in short-yardage situations. I went with the over.

Poll Will Lance throw more than 24.5 TD passes? Over

Under vote view results 64% Over (592 votes)

35% Under (319 votes) 911 votes total Vote Now

Garoppolo threw 20 touchdowns last year and 27 in 2019. In ‘19, Jimmy had three games where he threw four touchdown passes.

Mac Jones threw 22 last year, with Davis Mills throwing 16 in 11 starts. Trevor Lawrence had 12. We went with the under, assuming Lance will make up for it with rushing touchdowns.

Poll Will Lance have more than 6.5 rushing touchdowns? Over

Under vote view results 61% Over (555 votes)

38% Under (349 votes) 904 votes total Vote Now

The first play that comes to mind when I think of Lance running is in the Packers game of Week 3 last year. The 49ers ran a play that isolated Lance and a defender, and Lance won with speed to the edge for a conversion.

Now, there’s the 4th and goal against Arizona when the Cardinals linebacker stuffed him at the goal line.

Jalen Hurts led all QBs last year with ten rushing touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill had seven. Josh Allen was next with six. So, will Lance be among the league leaders in rushing touchdowns for quarterbacks?

Poll Will Lance throw more than 14.5 interceptions? Over

Under vote view results 29% Over (260 votes)

70% Under (627 votes) 887 votes total Vote Now

Garoppolo threw 13 and 12 in both seasons, where he remained healthy. Jimmy had seven games between 2019 and 2021, where he threw at least two interceptions. We both took the over, assuming there would be inevitable rookie mistakes.

Poll Will Lance run for more than 450 yards? Over

Under vote view results 73% Over (633 votes)

26% Under (225 votes) 858 votes total Vote Now

I project Lance to have several 7, 8, and 9-yard scrambles during the course of a game. Those will add up and eventually lead to him going over this total.

Only four quarterbacks last year ran for over 450 yards. Hurts, Lamar, and Josh Allen, were all over 750 yards. After that, only two other quarterbacks surpassed 400 rushing yards.

Poll Will Lance’s completion percentage be over 65% Over

Under vote view results 40% Over (347 votes)

59% Under (507 votes) 854 votes total Vote Now

With variance comes less efficiency. We leaned under as the offense will be more open, leading to more big plays down the field, thus more incompletions. Because Lance has a lower completion percentage than Garoppolo doesn’t mean much of anything.

Poll Will Lance throw for more than 3,850 yards? Over

Under vote view results 56% Over (473 votes)

43% Under (365 votes) 838 votes total Vote Now

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 last year and 3,978 in 2019. Mac had 3,800 last year, with Lawrence throwing for 3,641.