Golden Nuggets: Is the music done playing for the league’s QB musical chairs?

“Samuel then shared that post and wrote “Of course” with a snake and crossed fingers emojis. Your guess is as good as ours as to what those mean.”

“While Garoppolo’s 35-16 overall record as a starter in San Francisco is much more impressive than Mayfield’s 29-30 record in Cleveland, the conditional pick indicates what could be on the table so late in the offseason.”

“This is a growth moment for him,” Griffin said of Shanahan on 49ers Talk. “He realizes, yes, I am — let’s call it what it is — he’s a control freak. He wants to control everything. He wants to control every aspect of the offense.

“And maybe he’s understanding that sometimes you need that guy that can just make a play for you.”

“A Seahawks offense led by Garoppolo would look much better than it figures to with Lock or Smith. They have playmakers on the outside in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.”

“The Browns are also paying nearly $10.5 million of Mayfield’s 2022 salary, while the Panthers are only on the hook for around $5 million, as Mayfield elected to trim $3.5 million of his salary for the trade, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.”

“Cutting Garoppolo now would look foolish when they could have cut him months ago and used the cap space to sign more players who would have improved their team now. The 49ers won’t make themselves look foolish. Instead, they’ll hold onto Garoppolo and hope that they can trade him before the trade deadline to a team who’s starter gets injured.”

“In short, don’t look for him to back down from a challenge in either pass coverage or against the run, and that’ll serve him well if he winds up closer to the line of scrimmage. And with 5.5 sacks over his last three played seasons, McCrary-Ball’s ability to serve as a blitzer also has to be taken into account.”