Golden Nuggets: The mystery of Trey Lance’s arm fatigue

“Lance threw a bullet into the seam and completed the pass. From the time Lance let go of the ball to the time the ball was caught, the receiver only traveled five yards. A quarterback with a weaker arm might have to lead the receiver farther which would increase the time and space a defender has to close on the pass.”

“He’ll probably get healthy by the end of camp, maybe miss the first couple of weeks,” Sileo said. “This is going to be [Trey] Lance’s job. It was always going to be Lance’s job because Garoppolo, health-wise, was not going to be ready.”

“According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Samuel is “not that happy” with his current situation in the Bay Area. Appearing on SportsCenter, Darlington said that the 49ers want to make things work and won’t trade him.”

“Pittsburgh is the second most likely destination for Garoppolo after drafting Kenny Pickett in this past years draft. The Steelers have an elite defense and some solid weapons on the offensive side of the ball and can certainly win now with the correct moves. The real question is whether or not the Steelers want Pickett to be thrown in the fire right away, or to be groomed by a veteran like Garoppolo. Grabbing Jimmy G via trade could work out for the Steelers who acquired Mitchell Trubisky prior to selecting Kenny Pickett in the draft. An argument can be made whether Jimmy would beat out Tribusky but the price certainly doesn’t look too steep for Pittsburgh.”

“I don’t think he’s thrown a football yet,” NFL Media’s Brian Baldinger told 95.7 The Game’s Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto. “I can’t imagine anybody making a move to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo and a $25 million contract ... if they’re not sure about his arm. And I don’t know if you can be sure about that injury until you’re actually in pads and getting hit, maybe playing a preseason game.”