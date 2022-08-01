Golden Nuggets: Deebo!

“It’s a deal that ensures the 49ers’ most explosive weapon will be at Trey Lance’s disposal for the foreseeable future and leaves the team with the lingering Jimmy Garoppolo saga as the only major remaining issue to sort out this offseason.”

“Deebo wants to win games immediately. Shanahan and Lynch want to win games immediately. We always knew that York badly wants to win and was willing to pay a lot of money to do it. And we just found out that he also has some Joe Lacob in him, which is almost always a good thing for a team but ratchets up the pressure, too. This is how you negotiate when you’re very, very hungry for a championship.”

“NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport first reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.”

“We always kind of chirp at each other walking by because we know what kind of day it is,” Hufanga said. “We want to work, The competition is amazing. He can do anything. Any throw that you ask of him, he can do it. It’s a testament to who he is as well. Very grateful to be on the same field as him.”

“I really appreciate that [aspect of his game], his willingness to do that, because a lot of times when I was playing, even though the position evolved, a lot of tight ends didn’t want to do that dirty work,” Davis admitted. “But as we all know, a well-rounded tight end is someone who’s in the trenches, who has that willpower to be able to go out and get that job done. And they take pride in it. And he’s one of those guys. He takes pride in blocking, and we don’t see a lot of that. So that’s what makes him special.”

“The 49ers will run the ball more than they throw it, but when they throw it they will take shots down the field. And so far in camp, Lance has completed 5 of 11 throws that have traveled at least 20 yards downfield — 45 percent, which is good. Then factor in the three perfect deep passes he threw that were dropped, and you see that his downfield accuracy has been outstanding so far, even though his accuracy to other parts of the field has been inconsistent.”

“But just like his demeanor, loved everything that he had to say, the way that he was working,” Warner shared, “and loved what I was hearing from everybody there. Collectively, [they are] really excited about the season. Now, it’s going to be exciting to see where he’s at in Year 2.”