Deebo Samuel's contract numbers are in

Kyle Shanahan told the media Monday morning that Deebo Samuel signed his contract, and the only thing left is for it to be turned into the league.

Unsurprisingly, Shanahan seemed like a happy camper. “Pumped they got it done.” “My favorite thing about Deebo is how he inspires people. And I think that’s why this country loves Deebo.”

A critical part of Samuel’s contract details is that there are no “restrictions and limitations” on how Deebo is used. I imagine injury guarantees are worked into the deal, which should limit the 49ers from giving Samuel a heavy dosage of carries.

Shanahan wasn't interested in discussing Deebo's usage and grew tiresome of those particular types of questions. Although he did say both he and Samuel talk about it often.

Deebo’s cap hit in 2022 went up by a grand total of $1.7 million, which left the Niners with $3.3 million in cap space. Once Jimmy Garoppolo is off the books, that number should jump closer to $28 million, which would put the team in the top 5 in the league for cap space.

Here's a look at Samuel's cap hits per year, per Over the Cap:

2022: $6.67M

2023: $9.14M

2024: $29.03M

2025: $24.66M

2026: $7.11M (void)

The void or dummy year is how teams spread out the signing bonus money and keep the cap hits in the initial years of the contract low.

Samuel will receive all of his guaranteed salary within the first three years. As you might expect, that’s when the dead money on his contract is the highest.

Hurst replacement

The 49ers announced the signing of Akeem Spence. This comes in the wake of Maurice Hurst tearing his bicep. Spence was brought in on a one-year deal. The fourth-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft has played for the Buccaneers, Lions, Dolphins, Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots, Commanders, and Broncos.

Spence appeared in one game last year with Washington before being released on Christmas Eve, where he would later sign with Denver.