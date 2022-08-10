Frank Gore charged with simple assault

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore has been charged with simple assault following a reported domestic violence dispute on July 31st.

While no formal complaint was filed when authorities responded to the incident, Atlantic City police confirmed Tuesday that Gore was charged following an investigation.

According to TMZ Sports, he is due to appear in court in October. According to the Atlantic City police department, the domestic violence dispute happened around 8:11 AM with a 28-year-old woman who, at the time, “did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.”

Gore signed a one-day contract with the 49ers earlier this summer and retired as the team’s all-time leading rusher. He also expressed a desire to work in the scouting department at some point in the future. There has been no news about whether that was actually happening or how these charges will affect that possibility.