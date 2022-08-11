49ers Reacts Survey: Are you confident the 49ers are headed in the right direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The preseason begins Friday for the 49ers. We’ll see Trey Lance and the starters for a series or two. But the young talent will get most of the work throughout the next few weeks. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans explained that he’s ready to see his players go against somebody else on Thursday and what he’s looking for:

“It’s the perfect time. Everybody is kind of at that point in camp where you’re kind of tired of going against the same guy, same offense, same scheme. So it’s a really great opportunity for those guys to go out and see if they can truly own the fundamentals and techniques that we’ve been coaching these guys, pressing and stressing these guys over their technique and fundamentals. Now, can they go and take it against another receiver, another style of offense? Can they go out and perform and do the things that they’ve been coached to do? I’m excited to see those guys just take hold of that and go compete at a high level on Friday.”

We’ll talk more about the preseason matchup against the Packers, but, for now, do you believe the team is heading in the right direction? We spent all offseason talking about whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the roster.

Jimmy is still here, but it doesn’t seem to be a distraction. The two starting cornerbacks are banged up, and we haven’t made it to a game yet. Is that a cause for concern? All eyes will be on Lance, but the team is loaded, and it’s unlikely he’ll have a lot on his plate this year.

