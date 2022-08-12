Watch 49ers vs. Packers with Niners Nation on Get Playback

Niners Nation will be trying something different this season and hosting live watch parties with Get Playback for all 49ers’ games (preseason, regular season, and hopefully postseason!).

The concept is simple:

Head to this link: https://www.getplayback.com/room/ninersnation

Log in with your TV provider and authenticate

Participate and watch 49ers’ games with the Niners Nation community while interacting with fellow fans and your favorite writers/podcasters!

Here’s an example of what the viewing experience will look like on Get Playback:

A taste of what it's like to be in a room on Playback.



Apply to become a Creator at https://t.co/8bUPF2opFg pic.twitter.com/aZKe3HiwqB — Playback (@WatchPlayback) June 13, 2022

We’re going to kick off our first-ever live watch party on Friday, 8/12 when the 49ers take on the Packers for the preseason opener. We’ll be live starting at 5:30 PM PT when the stream kicks off to break down all things Trey Lance!

You don’t have to wait till Friday afternoon to log on. Join now at the link above and get notified as soon as we hop on live!