Golden Nuggets: Finally... a taste of real football

“...The most important component of throwing is sequencing, and although there are things Lance could clean up in his overall motion, he still sequences well and can generate a ton of velocity. He does look like a more fluid passer in training camp, but we’ll see if his mechanics can hold up as time to work on technique shrinks and the wear of the season starts to build. The great quarterbacks continue to refine their techniques throughout their entire careers. Reportedly, Lance is a tireless worker, so it’s likely that he is far from his final form mechanically.”

“Cleveland will consider acquiring Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension “significantly increases” upon appeal, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Thursday, citing league sources.”

“They have many of the strengths from 2019. But they’ve revamped to cover some of the weaknesses of that squad. Many of the players who made that team good were young then and much better now, including Bosa and the linebackers. This defense might be onto something.”

“Once he left that press conference, nobody heard from him for weeks and weeks,” recalled one member of that coaching staff. “He didn’t return calls, he didn’t return texts — he basically just vanished. And we were looking at each other going, ‘What just happened?’”

“He broke his finger in that last preseason game. It wasn’t a bad break, but it didn’t totally heal right to where you lose bending of it. When you’re going through a season and trying to keep up with everything you know it just started to change and have to adjust to it and it created a few issues towards the end of the year. That’s why it was fun to get his finger healthy and start working on that as soon as we got an offseason.”

“I’m eager about that. I might not get any sleep the night before, but I’ll be all right.”

“[T Jordan] Mills consistently has done well in one-on-one pass-rush drills. On Wednesday, after stonewalling a defensive lineman, Mills wagged his index fingers triumphantly and shimmied before accepting a few fist bumps from teammates.

“All three undrafted rookie linebackers have looked good in camp. The 49ers usually keep five at the position. Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair and Oren Burks are locks for the first four spots. After that? Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Curtis Robinson will try to hold off the rookies. The 6-foot McCrary-Ball isn’t big, but his speed makes him an asset in coverage and on special teams. He and the next player listed, Segun Olubi, have played weakside linebacker and strongside linebacker with the second- and third-team defenses since the spring. McCrary-Ball got to play on the second-team defense Wednesday.”

“While 49ers coaches have gleaned a lot already from practice, there’s plenty they can learn about players in game situations. How well can that player operate at game speed? How well does the player adjust to in-game adversity? Can they handle games mentally and physically?”

“The 49ers barrel into Levi’s tomorrow night with the Bay Area believing that things are looking up. Considering the off-season, it’s almost remarkable.“