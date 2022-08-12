49ers vs. Packers second half thread: The rookies are putting on a show

The 49ers rookies put on a show during the first half. Danny Gray had two catches for 99 yards, including a 76-yard reception for a touchdown from Trey Lance:

Trey Lance finished 4-for-5 for 92 yards with a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The story of the half is Samuel Womack, who came up with two interceptions during the first half. One needed to be reviewed, while the other was a fantastic play where Womack undercut the route.

Spencer Burford and Aaron Banks played the whole first half. Burford had a few impressive blocks where he finished the defender into the ground. The fourth-rounder is legit.

Drake Jackson left with a shoulder injury. We’ll see if it’s a severe injury or if Jackson was held out since the game is meaningless — I’m leaning toward the latter. Next week, we’ll see if Jackson participates in joint practices against the Vikings.

Jackson looked athletic and played fast. I’d hold him out until Week 1 while he continues to practice. Any time a player gets nicked up, the 49ers would be wise to play it safe. There’s a reason the majority of starters sat out of tonight’s game.