49ers beat the Packers...again

That was fun. Each 49ers QB led a touchdown drive. Trey Lance went 4-5 for 92 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass to Danny Gray. Nate Sudfeld went 8-11 for 103 yards, with a 39-yard touchdown toss to Ray-Ray McCloud. Finally, Brock Purdy, who did his fair share of scrambling, capped off a scoring drive after finding tight end Tanner Hudson in the end zone.

There were two injuries, as second-round pick Drake Jackson left the locker room with a shoulder injury during the first half. Then, in the fourth quarter, safety Dontae Johnson left with a rib injury. San Francisco left the game without any significant injuries.

One change we talked about during the past couple of weeks was how the 49ers' offense pushed the ball more aggressively down the field. We saw that tonight no matter who was under center:

Kyle Shanahan realizing he’s allowed to throw the ball down the field more than once a game again pic.twitter.com/NGoQu3HDDQ — KP (@KP_Show) August 13, 2022

Despite more attempts down the field, the quarterbacks were only sacked three times. The offensive line held up well on the ground and through the air.

Lance slid after a seven-yard carry, which I’m sure made Kyle Shanahan a happy camper. Shanahan also won a challenge, which feels like something that doesn’t happen all too often.

Defensively, Dontae Johnson had the lone sack, while Robert Nkemdiche and Curtis Robinson added tackles for loss. The defensive line is going to be difficult for any team. It won’t show up on the stat sheet, but Kemoko Turay was active all night. Both he and Nkemdiche are fighting for roster spots. To me, both have done enough so far during camp, and tonight only helped.

You can’t discuss the defense without talking about Samuel Womack, who made two impressive interceptions. Turnovers have been something the 49ers have desperately lacked in the secondary during the past few seasons. I understand it’s the preseason, but Womack has gotten his hands on passes going on four years now. Tonight is the type of performance that’ll earn him reps with the first team next week.

Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball had the other interception, while the defense also stopped the Packers on 4th down late in the game. The final score was 28-21. Shanahan doesn’t expect the starters to play next week, so we won’t see Lance again until the preseason finale.