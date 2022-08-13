Golden Nuggets: Lance goes through 49ers rite of passage... beating the Packers

“As far as preseason games go, well, the 49ers were pretty impressive in Friday’s opener. There was a Trey Lance deep ball, three San Francisco interceptions, plenty of moments from defense and, not much more.”

“I was just sitting on the bench and he was like, ‘Yeah, I got your ball, by the way,’” a glowing Purdy said after the game. “And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ Because Tanner threw it in the back of the end zone. And he booked it — Trey went and got it. I’m like ‘Dude, you’re literally the best.’ For him to go and do that — he’s humble and I look up to that dude a lot.”

“In training camp, we try to take it one day at a time against our defense,” Lance said. “There are good days and bad days. But they make us better. I think that showed today.”

“But the defensive end from USC exited the game in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. When he emerged from the blue medical tent along the 49ers sideline, Jackson appeared to be in immense pain with his right arm dangling at his side.”

“The 49ers are cautiously optimistic they’ve avoided anything serious with Drake Jackson.”

“The Jets could be interested in Garoppolo because he could almost immediately step into their system. Garoppolo appears to be making good progress in his throwing routine from shoulder surgery he underwent in March.”

“The sacks I got when I was there in Houston, those were straight off playing with my length and being a good football player. But that full understanding to be a guy that can get seven-plus (sacks) consistently in his career, it takes a little more than going and running around a guy. You have to understand angles, attack point, stuff like that. Kris opened my eyes big-time, understanding me, understanding how to rush for me and not for anybody else.”

“San Francisco trailed 7-3 with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. On third-and-9, Lance fired deep for rookie wide receiver Danny Gray, who housed it for a 76-yard touchdown reception.”