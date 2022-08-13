Injury updates: Daniel Brunskill will miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a conference call Saturday afternoon and provided injury updates after Friday’s preseason victory over the Packers.

Rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson ended up having a stinger. Dontae Johnson has a cartilage fracture and will be week to week. Linebacker Curtis Robinson suffered a groin strain that will keep him out of this week.

Danny Gray has some hip and back soreness that’ll keep him out the next couple of days, but we’ll be good to go for practice in Minnesota next week.

Arik Armstead could if the 49ers wanted to push hit, but Shanahan said, “we’re a little more hesitant for his first practices back to be against another team. So the odds are we’ll wait on him, but he’s doing a good job.”

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, who has a quad strain, will be back “in the next couple days or by Minnesota.”

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey ended up irritating the inside of his knee. Here’s Shanahan’s explanation: “The good news was his surgical repair, and all the stuff he did this offseason was good, but he has some slight irritation in his knee, so we’re going to have to be smart with him this week. I’ll be surprised if he does anything in Minnesota.”

Finally, Daniel Brunskill’s hamstring strain will keep him out a few weeks. That all but cements Jake Brendel as the starting center.