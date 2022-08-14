Golden Nuggets: Jake Brendel, step on up

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call the day after the team’s 28-21 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers. Here is everything he had to say.”

“I’ve just been getting used to recognizing the plays and recognizing what’s coming at me, the speed and the different routes,” Womack said. “The routes are more complex, what they do at the top of the route, how they run their routes is more deceptive for sure. I’ve just been getting ready and getting used to that every day and just trying to get better at that.”

“He’s learning. He’s desperately eager to learn. He’s also massively talented. And by every indication, Lance is already quite popular among his teammates. He’s not yet a leader of this team, because that title is earned over time through trial and sweat and in the toughest moments of the regular season and playoffs.

But Lance is a light-hearted, high-wattage star. He’s talkative. He’s dynamic. He listens to his teammates and coaches. Interesting things happen when he’s playing, and the 49ers’ offense simply is more interesting because he’s out there instead of Jimmy Garoppolo.”

“Corner might be the toughest position to evaluate in general, and without having all-22 tape of practice, it’s really tough to know how players are doing unless you’re solely watching them....One question is whether the 49ers keep six here to potentially go huge on the defensive line with 12, maybe keeping Ridgeway initially, then putting him on injured reserve so he can return later in the year, without losing him. Seven seems like a safer bet, but it could be more about who they think they can cut and re-sign.”

“Brunskill’s recovery timeline likely puts Brendel, who didn’t allow a pressure over eight pass-blocking snaps, firmly into the driver’s seat to be the 49ers’ first-string center...It also means that the 49ers are now virtually certain to break in an entirely new trio of starting interior offensive linemen once the regular season begins.”

“McGlinchey, who played eight snaps Friday in his first game action since he had surgery for a torn quadriceps in November, is dealing with knee irritation that will likely keep him sidelined for at least a week. Meanwhile, Brunskill, who is competing with Jake Brendel for the starting center job, suffered a hamstring injury and will be out a “few weeks.””

“I’ve just been getting used to recognizing what’s coming at me,” Womack said. “The routes are more complex, what they do at the top of the route, how they run their routes, it’s more deceptive for sure.”

“Finally, we could query who we wanted and not just who was randomly delivered to us in the interview room. We could ask deep questions, technical questions, random questions, and conversational questions.”

“This isn’t a referendum on Moore as a player. He’s definitely talented, but Friday night was a huge hit to his chances of starting at strong safety. He got cooked by Packers rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs for Green Bay’s first touchdown, and in general he looked like a player still getting his legs back after returning from a torn Achilles. Moore should be fine down the road, but it’s hard to imagine him starting Week 1 given how he looked Friday.”

“The 49ers made a winning start to their preseason schedule against the Packers in a game that will likely breed plenty of confidence about the direction of the team going into 2022.”

“An MRI on Saturday revealed the 23-year-old quarterback suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee. Wilson will miss two to four weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing sources.”