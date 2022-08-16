Golden Nuggets: Is the Deebo/Lance connection heating up?

“There’s a lot to learn in all aspects of the game. Before practice Sunday, Shanahan met with the full team and reviewed the win over Green Bay. What bugged Shanahan was some of the sloppiness, even on big plays. One of the big stars for the Niners was rookie third-round wideout Danny Gray, who caught a 76-yard TD bomb from Lance in the first quarter. “Your game is speed,” Shanahan told him. Yet Gray broke from the line in a bad stance, negating his best asset, and the TD made everyone overlook it.”

“It’s likely that the two interception performance of rookie corner Sam Womack made Dennard expendable... The 49ers also waived the following players: fullback Josh Hokit, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters before Monday’s practice as the team prepares for its road preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Here is everything he had to say.”

“Safety Jimmie Ward’s Week 1 status is in doubt according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who said Ward sustained a “pretty bad” hamstring injury in practice on Sunday.”

“Shanahan said the team’s top right tackle, Mike McGlinchey, would get a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee and wouldn’t participate in the practices or games in Minnesota. McGlinchey needed a similar treatment in 2019. Shanahan said his latest injury, characterized by the team as irritation on the inside of his knee, was not related to the quadriceps surgery that ended McGlinchey’s season last year.”

“Completed 11 of 14 pass attempts against a defense that was missing three-quarters of its starting secondary, which explains Lance’s struggles early in camp. He’s not necessarily inaccurate — he was on point today. His top receivers — George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk — simply have struggled to get open against Moseley and the two Wards. With those three injured, everything is now available to Lance. His best pass today was a 20-yard missile up the seam to Kyle Juszczyk. Lance’s only misses were an overthrown deep pass to Deebo Samuel, a well-thrown deep out to Willie Snead who couldn’t get his second foot in bounds, plus the daily drop by Jauan Jennings (more on him in a minute). Lance appeared to throw with a higher arm slot today, so his passes didn’t sail high. Keep it up, Trey.”

“Samuel had a camp-high five catches on six targets, which included a deep over-the-middle crosser and a short, one-handed, toe-tapping catch amidst sideline traffic.”

“There was certainly a miscommunication put out there about him not wanting to play running back,” Dandy told Bally Sports. “I’m mean of course he knows he’s a wide receiver, I mean he made first-team All-Pro at wide receiver. So I think there was a miscommunication about how he was going to get used.

“I would always tell him, ‘This guy is trying to hit you, so you’ve got to have some malice in your heart,’” Carlton [Lance] said last year. “‘You are trying to end his function.’”

This season, the QB fondly termed a “football player” by Bahlman appears to have reluctantly accepted that his days of attempting to end others’ function are over. He’s entering his first season as the starting QB of a Super Bowl hopeful and his employer invested three draft picks to get him.”

“I watch George Odum a lot. He might be a jammer for me when I’m back catching a punt. The way he grinds, you can trust him. The way he works, it just motivates me. He comes out every day, and I think he’s going to take our special teams to a whole other notch with the energy he brings and the way he practices. I can’t imagine how he’ll play when the adrenaline is going. His motor is different. If you ask anyone, they’ll say he’s quiet, but he’s not quiet. He’s just locked in — headphones on. And that’s how I am sometimes.”

“Juszczyk explained that when he was voted by players to the No. 97 spot last year — his first time making the list — he gave his former Baltimore Ravens teammate Dennis Pitta a call. The tight end was voted No. 100 back in 2013, and Juszczyk just had to take the opportunity to gloat.”