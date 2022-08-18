 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trey Sermon was seen leaving practice walking gingerly on his ankle

We will monitor Sermon’s injury. No need to panic just yet

By Kyle Posey
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

There’s trouble in paradise, 49ers running back Trey Sermon was seen walking off the practice field Thursday “very gingerly” to the bus:

The 49ers have plenty of competition at running back. Unfortunately, that competition may sort itself out through injury if Sermon has to miss an extended time.

Sermon’s health will be something to monitor. Kyle Shanahan has said Sermon did all of the right things this offseason to put himself in a position to compete this year for a job. There isn’t much of a reason to play Sermon in the second preseason game if he’s not 100%.

Starting running back Elijah Mitchell is nursing a hamstring injury that could sideline him until Week 1. If Sermon is out, that means we’ll see a heavy dose of Ty Davis-Price, JaMycal Hasty, and undrafted free agent JaMycal Hasty during the preseason. Jeff Wilson Jr. was excused for personal reasons, so he didn’t suit up during the first game. As a veteran who knows the system, the 49ers don’t need to see Wilson Jr. in the preseason.

We’ll provide an update on Sermon, if there is any, the next time Shanahan speaks to the media.

