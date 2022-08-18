49ers work out veteran safety Tashaun Gipson

It’s unclear when San Francisco 49ers' safety Jimmie Ward will return to the lineup as he deals with a “pretty bad” hamstring injury. The current safeties are Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore, George Odum, and Dontae Johnson.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the 49ers worked out veteran safety Tashaun Gipson. This could be a sign that the team is unhappy with its current safety play, needs a camp body, or isn’t anticipating Ward’s return anytime soon. It could also be all of the above.

Gipson comes with plenty of experience, as he started 12 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021. Gipson’s played over 1,000 snaps in four of the last six seasons. This feels like a potential emergency signing as Ward recovers.

The Broncos released former fifth-round pick Jamar Johnson earlier this week. That was an intriguing option. Johnson only logged 38 snaps as a rookie, and they all came on special teams. And while Johnson might not be someone who can produce right away, the idea of having him on the practice squad sounds appealing.

As for Gipson, you don’t have to do any second guessing. Gipson is a 10-year veteran, and you know what you’re getting out of him. On the other hand, he just turned 32, so you wonder how much juice he has left in the tank. Still, the coaching staff loves leaning on veterans. We’ll see if the 49ers were impressed by Gipson’s workout and sign him ahead of their second preseason game.