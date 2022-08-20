ESPN’s Chris Canty predicts 49ers will reach the Super Bowl this season

The excitement surrounding the San Francisco 49ers this season is reaching far beyond the Bay Area. On Friday’s episode of Get Up! on ESPN, NFL analyst Chris Canty made five bold predictions, the biggest of them all: the 49ers will reach the Super Bowl this season.

Canty had high praise for the Niners roster, saying they have a top-five rushing attack, group of skill position players, and defense. None of those statements are particularly controversial. In fact, the biggest question is probably about the rushing attack, where head coach Kyle Shanahan’s reputation alongside quarterback Trey Lance’s dynamic abilities as a rusher should allay concerns about a relatively unproven group of running backs.

Canty is not only high on the 49ers but also low on one of their biggest rivals. He also predicts the Los Angeles Rams will miss the postseason entirely, becoming the first Super Bowl winner to miss the playoffs the following season since the Denver Broncos in 2016.

It says a lot about the 49ers roster that national analysts are already so high on their prospects despite starting a quarterback who has appeared in just seven games over the past two years between college and the NFL. It also reinforces the high expectations in San Francisco and the subsequent pressure on the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to deliver.

Here’s Canty’s full quote and the video clip of the segment:

“The 49ers are going to the Super Bowl. They will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. I believe in Trey Lance. More importantly, I believe in Kyle Shanahan’s ability to get the most out of the players on this team. They have a really good offensive line, a top-five run game, a top-five skill position corp, and a top-five defense. All of the pieces are in place for the 49ers not only to win their division, but to actually do damage once they get into the postseason.”