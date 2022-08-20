First half thread: 27 49ers and Vikings not expected to suit up tonight

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are set to play their second preseason game tonight at 4:00 PM PT. So far, Saturday, we’ve seen Josh Allen and the Bills starters play a few series, and Patrick Mahomes play into the second quarter.

That won’t be the case tonight, as both teams are sitting 27 players:

A mere 27 #49ers are not expected to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/NG95UUxDbB — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) August 20, 2022

The Vikings also have 27 players sitting this one out.



Nate Sudfeld/Brock Purdy vs. Sean Mannion/Kellen Mond.



pic.twitter.com/1QUnIVpFzv — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) August 20, 2022

Javon Kinlaw, Aaron Banks, Spencer Burford, and Samuel Womack are the 49er starters in uniform tonight. I debate on whether thinking if you’re on this list, then your roster spot is safe. Let’s take Colton McKivitz, for example. The team knows what they have in McKivitz. Remember, he was released last August before the team brought him back late in the season.

McKivitz played 24 snaps last week, all at left tackle. The other swing tackle options are Jordan Mills, who played 35 snaps against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 at right tackle. Justin Skule, who played 16 at right tackle, and did not look good, Sam Schlueter, and Alfredo Gutierrez. The 49ers likely want to look at Mills longer to see if the veteran brings more to the table than McKivitz in a game setting.

Reserve linebacker Curtis Robinson is out with a groin injury.