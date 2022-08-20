49ers intercept Vikings twice in 17-7 victory

The 49ers and Vikings' second preseason game played out like a contest that was missing 50 of his core players. Despite the majority of starters sitting there were still plenty of highlights.

Nate Sudfeld found JaMychal Hasty on a nifty “Texas” route out of the backfield for the 49ers’ first touchdown:

Great route by RB JaMychal Hasty on the #49ers touchdown. Hasty has been the offense’s primary pass-catching back throughout training camp. pic.twitter.com/EBfEYpgPQC — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) August 21, 2022

Purdy is entertaining. He’s the perfect preseason quarterback. Purdy is competitive, he’ll play on time, and he’ll give his wide receivers a shot to make a play down the field. Shanahan will have a hard time cutting Purdy.

If Malik Turner’s roster spot was ever in question, this forced fumble sealed his fate:

#49ers WR Malik Turner used the force on this fumble. pic.twitter.com/Y3V2qvrihT — Alex Tran (@nineralex) August 21, 2022

The coaches will value a forced fumble on special teams just as much as a touchdown.

How do you tell the difference between Jordan Mason running all over backups and Trey Sermon having to dodge tacklers in the backfield? No matter who Ty Davis-Price goes against, he runs over. If the rookie can earn Shanahan’s trust, he’ll finish games for the 49ers this season.

Javon Kinlaw welcomed Vikings second-round pick, Ed Ingram, to the NFL:

Even if it was against backups, it’s a great sign to see Kinlaw active. He’s going to be among the leaders on defense in snap counts. After having season-ending surgery, Kinlaw will need to play himself into shape. There’s no way to simulate the snaps he played tonight in practice.

Two turnovers were the difference in this one. George Odum had an interception on the first Vikings drive, and Tayler Hawkins had an interception on their final possession. Both happened on the 29-yard line.

49ers win 17-7.