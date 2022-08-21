Golden Nuggets: Javon Kinlaw making a push this season

“A three-play sequence in the first quarter was a good example of Jackson’s impact. Lined up over the left tackle, Jackson beat his man for a QB hit leading to an incompletion, pursued hard across the line of scrimmage to tackle the running back and got enough pressure on a stunt to cause an interception.”

“Kinlaw played nearly until the end of the first half. Shanahan said his playing time was unique among probable Week 1 starters because of the recency of Kinlaw’s knee injury and the team’s odd travel schedule. They were scheduled to arrive in the Bay Area around 3 a.m. Sunday. Then they’ll get back on a plane Wednesday for the preseason finale against the Texans the next day. He said Kinlaw likely wouldn’t play in that game.”

“Jackson beat left tackle Olisaemeka Udoh with an inside speed move and was bearing down on quarterback Kellen Mond when he ran into a 6-foot-5, 319-pound obstacle. It was Kinlaw, still massive but more streamlined this summer, who bull-rushed his way past right guard Ed Ingram and dropped Mond for an 11-yard sack.”

“There were four pre-snap penalties in the first half alone and several dropped passes. The 49ers don’t have much time before traveling to Houston to get a lot of practice in but they will have 17 days to prepare for Week 1 after they return to Santa Clara.”

“It was a defensive slugfest that matched the tenor of the joint practices the teams ran together Wednesday and Thursday before the game. Both defensive lines dominated, but a couple 49ers takeaways were the difference.”

“Javon Kinlaw unveiled a new inside pass-rush move which he used to beat backup guard Ed Ingram and sack backup quarterback Kellen Mond. Kinlaw reportedly weighs 292 pounds and seems much more explosive than the past two seasons.”