Injury updates: McGlinchey won’t practice this week; Shanahan calls Colton McKivitz ‘our starting right tackle’

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates on a conference call Sunday afternoon. As always, there is good news and bad news on the injury front.

DT Arik Armstead, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Dontae Johnson, OL Jaylon Moore, TE Charlie Woerner, and LB Curtis Robinson will all return to practice this week. CB Ambry Thomas may return, but his status remains uncertain. Shanahan expects CB Charvarius Ward to return next week after the Texans game.

On the other side of the coin, wide receiver Austin Mack is out a few weeks with a hamstring injury, while offensive tackle Sam Schlueter is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Shanahan said he felt like swing tackle Colton McKivitz received enough reps during joint practices. That’s why he didn’t suit up against the Vikings. McKivitz is receiving first-team reps at right tackle as Mike McGlinchey is being held out.

McGlinchey won’t practice this week, and the plan is for him to resume practice next week. It’s unclear whether McGlinchey had a setback in his recovery or not, but for him not to test his knee during the final preseason game will ring the alarm bells.

Shanahan expects most of the starters to play during the final preseason game against the Texans: “We’d like most of the starters to be able to play in this game.” How long the starters stay on the field play will depend on the game flow.