Why a tailgate represents the ultimate moment of optimism on game day

With NFL training camp in full swing and preseason games kicking off, we are now mere weeks away from yet another glorious football season. Soon fans will descend upon stadiums by the thousands, ready to cheer on their favorite team as they embark on a quest for the prestigious Lombardi Trophy.

While the game itself is almost always the main attraction, I wanted to take some time to talk about the quintessential game-before-the-game. I am of course talking about the tailgate.

The name is derived from the open end of a vehicle that is generally serves as the main point of congregation for a group of fans as they gather together in pre game festivities, sometimes even as the main attraction depending on wether or not they have tickets. Of course, now there are countless tailgate setups that don’t involve a flatbed truck, ranging from huge RVs to fans wheeling on coolers on foot.

There are a number of things that make tailgating such a cherished tradition, but the greatest aspect of it is the ultimate moment of optimism on game day. When you pull up hours before kickoff to indulge in food, drinks, games, or whatever your preference may be, you are still in a state of bliss and belief that no matter how much the odds might be stacked against you, your team still has a chance to win.

In that period, even the biggest underdog can convince themselves “why not us?” and the gradual build up of excitement and belief in their team that cultivates during a pregame tailgate directly carries over as they close up shop and enter the stadium ready for kickoff.

There is a palpable level of energy that is created when that genuine state of enthusiasm is forged over hours of fraternizing with fellow fans. The social aspect is a major plus as well, as the most die hard tailgaters will generally have a setup that welcomes fellow fans — and even those from the opposing team — with open arms while enjoying the pre-game festivities before the main event.

In Santa Clara for example, there is a group of 49ers fans who set up a row of tents in the parking lot of Levi’s Stadium before every single home game. They not only set up a full bar with any kind of drink you can think of, but also a full taco bar with meat being grilled fresh and on a flat top. The coolest part about this operation is that they do not charge for any of the amenities offered, rather everything is on a volunteered donation system. I’ve always admired that set up because it welcomes fans from all walks of life, and doesn’t exclude those who may not have the financial flexibility to create a set up of their own like this.

It creates a sense of community and togetherness, which in my opinion is the greatest single thing about professional sports. There is something so beautiful about meeting a group of total strangers in a parking lot hours before kickoff, and feeling like you’ve made a lifelong friend as you embark together into the stadium for the main attraction.



So many of these friendships begin with the slightest of gestures during a tailgate, wether it’s offering up a beer out of the cooler, a hot dog off the grill, or even exchanging in a quick game of catch while throwing the pigskin around the parking lot.

Here are a few things I would recommend having for anyone tailgating for the first time this season:

Somewhere to sit. Foldable chairs, the tailgate of a truck, the bumper with the trunk open. Heck, I’ve even seen people bring their living room furniture. It doesn’t matter what you decide to bring, but make sure you have somewhere comfortable to park yourself as well as your vehicle.

Now let’s talk about some things you should not bring to the tailgate.